18 August 2025 Build 19637712 Edited 18 August 2025 – 12:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!
We’ve just released Early Access to the upcoming update.
At the moment, only part of the new gameplay features is available — the new map Skyway is not yet included, but you can already test the update right now.

How to Get Access,

  1. Open your Steam Library,

  2. Right–click on the game → PropertiesBetas,

  3. Select staging-branch,

How to Return to the Current Version,

  • Simply choose none in the Betas menu.,

Important Notes,

  • This version is still in development and contains many unfinished features and bugs.,

  • If you encounter any bugs, please report them on our forum — we really appreciate your feedback!,

  • If you face issues with launching the game or its functionality, feel free to write to us on the forum or in the developer chat. We’ll do our best to help you quickly.,

Thank you for testing and supporting the project!

Changed depots in staging-branch branch

View more data in app history for build 19637712
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2500751
