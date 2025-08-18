This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

We’ve just released Early Access to the upcoming update.

At the moment, only part of the new gameplay features is available — the new map Skyway is not yet included, but you can already test the update right now.



How to Get Access,

Open your Steam Library, Right–click on the game → Properties → Betas, Select staging-branch,

How to Return to the Current Version,

Simply choose none in the Betas menu.,

Important Notes,

This version is still in development and contains many unfinished features and bugs.,

If you encounter any bugs, please report them on our forum — we really appreciate your feedback!,

If you face issues with launching the game or its functionality, feel free to write to us on the forum or in the developer chat. We’ll do our best to help you quickly.,

Thank you for testing and supporting the project!