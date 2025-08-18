Hi everyone,
a new update for the game has been released, here below you can find the changelog.
Changelog
v1.591
IMPORTANT PLEASE NOTE - Due to updates to the Database, some savegames involving battles with Polish and East German troops may not work anymore.
Fix: If a platoon position and other states were set in the Mission Editor, but the formation was not given any waypoints, it was not automatically detached from its company when the scenario was loaded, so it copied some states (e.g. rotation) from the company level formation.
Fix: An initial mounted/dismounted state in a scenario script was not used, only the state in scenario.xml.
\[campaigns] Tweak 'Beyond Water', 'Over the Hills', and 'Defending Fulda'.
\[database] Alouette II helicopter model added.
\[database] Added H-34 Choctaw transport helicopter for the US and West Germany (CH-34 and H-34G).
\[database] Added Soviet, East German, and Polish Mi-2 helicopter models.
\[database] Added Polish armed Mi-2 model variants.
\[database] Added British GPMG and gunner models.
\[database] Fixed MMG Team in British Light MG sections.
\[database] Fixed Jaguar flight configurations.
\[database] Reduced TPN-1-49-23 night sight vision range to 800m, and to 1000m for TPN-3-49 and K13 sights (T-64, T-72, and T-80 tanks).
\[database] Added Mi-2 and Mi-4 transport flights to Poland.
\[database] Added Robur light truck (DDR).
\[database] Adjusted penetration and range values for 85mm ammunition in the T-34-85 tank and D-44 gun.
\[database] Revised East German T-34-85M (postwar additions and removed HEAT shell).
\[database] Increased air-to-air missile speed and reduced minimum range.
\[database] Added TS-11 Iskra model.
\[engine] Turreted vehicles do not rotate their hull if the angle to a target is less than 30 degrees.
\[engine] Increase the chance of a mine going off.
\[engine] Small arms are not fired at buttoned-up medium/heavy tanks or MBTs.
\[engine] Increase on-map artillery unit cost by +20%.
\[engine] Reduce towing speed by -20%.
\[engine] Read selectable windowed mode sizes from a resolutions.ini file in the Documents folder.
\[graphics] Removed IR spotlight on Finnish T-54 tank.
\[graphics] Fixed SU-122-54 texture issue.
\[graphics] Corrected Leopard 1 and 2 model scale.
\[scenarios] Tweak 'Twin Valleys'.
\[sounds] Implement a new wind sound system.
\[sounds] Add a sound distance delay DSP effect and an option for toggling it on/off.
\[sounds] New or improved sounds: dogs, church, separate vehicle/infantry pop smoke, end of round, cinematic hits, insects, varied individual soldier footsteps, aircraft countermeasures, water splash, autocannon metal impact, thunder, birds, infantry grunts and close combat, projectiles, wind, DPICM, cannons, autocannons, mortar, explosions, fire, DP-27 MG, illumination flare.
\[sounds] Gradually changing dawn/dusk bird and insect sounds.
\[sounds] In accelerated time, play a sound effect for the last shot of an artillery volley only.
\[ui] Formation Join is automatic after using Split and then loading units into transports.
\[ui] The 'Load' order is available for a passenger unit.
\[ui] Add a 'Loading/Unloading' status text for transport passengers, and show the remaining time.
\[ui] Edit camera movement/rotation/speed option and hotkey text labels to be more understandable.
