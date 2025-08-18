\[August 18 Update Notice]
Thank you for your support and understanding. This update includes:
1. Gamepad controller support (Button mapping not yet visible in settings - remapping coming later)
Y = Menu
A = Confirm/Attack
B = Back/Cancel/Switch building forms (only for structures with multiple forms, e.g. wall)
Press and hold B = Open buildable forms menu (only for structures with multiple forms, e.g. wall)
X = Interact/Item Info
D-pad/Stick = Walk (Hold R2 to run)
L1 = Select left quickslot / Switch
R1 = Select right quickslot / Switch
L2 = Dodge Roll
R2 = Sprint
2. Bug Fixes
(1) Fixed abnormal running behavior with gamepads
(2) Fixed text display errors
(3) Other miscellaneous bugs
3.New
(1) Lava Burn Status: Upon entering the lava in a volcanic map, you will enter a Burn status, continuously losing HP.
Note: Prolonged alt-tabbing may cause abnormalities. Restart the game if this occurs. This is an engine limitation we're actively resolving. Thank you for your patience.
Changed depots in guoshen branch