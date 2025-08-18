This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

\[August 18 Update Notice]

Thank you for your support and understanding. This update includes:

1. Gamepad controller support (Button mapping not yet visible in settings - remapping coming later)

Y = Menu

A = Confirm/Attack

B = Back/Cancel/Switch building forms (only for structures with multiple forms, e.g. wall)

Press and hold B = Open buildable forms menu (only for structures with multiple forms, e.g. wall)

X = Interact/Item Info

D-pad/Stick = Walk (Hold R2 to run)

L1 = Select left quickslot / Switch

R1 = Select right quickslot / Switch

L2 = Dodge Roll

R2 = Sprint

2. Bug Fixes

(1) Fixed abnormal running behavior with gamepads

(2) Fixed text display errors

(3) Other miscellaneous bugs

3.New

(1) Lava Burn Status: Upon entering the lava in a volcanic map, you will enter a Burn status, continuously losing HP.

Note: Prolonged alt-tabbing may cause abnormalities. Restart the game if this occurs. This is an engine limitation we're actively resolving. Thank you for your patience.



