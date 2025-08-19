 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19637408 Edited 20 August 2025 – 07:39:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Oni Predator


As a Yautja specializing in stealth, Oni dedicates all his resources to improving his hunting equipment, allowing him to engage his prey from the shadows. He is a warrior who prioritizes speed and ranged combat, making him an extremely formidable foe.

Along with modifications to his cloaking system, he developed the Chain Whip, a unique bladed rope weapon allowing him to disrupt groups of prey and isolate stronger individuals from a pack.

While not the most intimidating in terms of size, his lean form allows for a more aggressive slash-and-dash combat style compared to other Yautja. By combining his stealth with raw aggression, Oni has become one of the most intimidating Predators in history.

This DLC pack includes the Oni Predator premium class, as well as early access to the new Chain Whip Predator gear.


Chain Whip

Designed by Oni, the Chain Whip's main utility is to allow hunters to disrupt their prey's formation, enabling them to pick off enemies more effectively. Pulling prey in from a distance, it allows the wielder to devastate them with a barrage of close-combat attacks in a split second.

While the weapon can be unwieldy to the untrained, it makes up for it with the element of surprise and disruption when mastered.

Changes and Fixes

  • Many crash fixes!

  • Fixed an issue where Fireteam bots would become stuck in the air if the Predator cancelled a long claim on them

  • Fixed an issue where certain audio would not play if the language is set to Español on the XSX

  • Fixed an issue where Fireteam players were unable to pick up the mission objective for the “Drug Bust” mission

  • Added a “Stunned” status effect which occurs when the character has been pulled by the Chain Whip

  • Slightly reduced Fireteam movement speed while reloading

  • Weapons are now no longer switched out automatically when running out of ammo

PDL

  • Increased firing range

  • Increased detection radius

The following weapons have had their recoil adjusted:

  • Shotguns 

    • - DJL-33

    • - XDB-12

    • - CS-12 

  • Assault Rifles 

    • - QR-4

    • - G-ROW

    • - AR-W

    • - GOSL-R

    • - MERCENARY

    • - HAMMERHEAD

  • SMG

    • - PDW-Z

    • - ZR-55

    • - Z-06

  • Sniper

    • - 7EN

    • - SWAZ-50

  • Pistols

    • - Grimtech19

    • - 1011-12

    • - 2XL

  • Special

    • - RP-103

Changed files in this update

Predator: Hunting Grounds Content Depot 1556201
