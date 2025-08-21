 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 August 2025 Build 19637339 Edited 21 August 2025 – 14:32:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

a new update for ICBM: Escalation has been released.

v. 1.1.0

  • Fixed the MP saves not loading when more than 255 units are in reserve,

  • Fixed the problem with loading saves for Mission 6 of DLC,

  • Fixed the exploit with the possibility to rearm your SSBNs by shift-clicking on config of another SSBN within your territory,

  • Fixed the overly aggressive behaviour of the aircraft units towards air transports,

  • Fixed the problem of incorrect selection of units to build by the AI (rnd range overflow),

  • Fixed the incorrect techmod application for the specific terrain in some cases,

  • Fixed the crash when ctrl+clicking on the "up state" icon for a unit that already has his path set,

  • Fixed the problem when destroying the entrenched armies when transferring regions,

  • Fixed a bug in scenario scripts when creating new units,

  • Fixed the Continue button not working for SP some time after having a MP match,

  • Changed the unit drawing order in War Planner,

  • Added the unit visibility filter

  • Not destroying the units when transferring regions to allies anymore,

  • Added Saving/Loading of the war plans

  • Changed the nuclear attack alert logic. Now it is triggered only by 100K+ warheads

  • Army bases, FOBs and Naval Stations can now be set as attackers in the war planner

  • HGVs are now harder to intercept

  • Increased the production cost for high-yield nuclear ABMs

  • Increased the minimum firing distance for midcourse ABM sites

  • Reduced the splash damage radius of nuclear ABMs, making MIRV weapons harder to stop after separating

  • Increased the range of the fixed laser ABM site

  • Fixed a problem where AI factions research new technology in Mission 5

  • Fixed a rare problem with certain AI factions failing to produce new units or weapons

Changed files in this update

Depot 2647681
  • Loading history…
Depot 2647682
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link