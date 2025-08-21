Hi everyone,



a new update for ICBM: Escalation has been released.



v. 1.1.0

Fixed the MP saves not loading when more than 255 units are in reserve,

Fixed the problem with loading saves for Mission 6 of DLC,

Fixed the exploit with the possibility to rearm your SSBNs by shift-clicking on config of another SSBN within your territory,

Fixed the overly aggressive behaviour of the aircraft units towards air transports,

Fixed the problem of incorrect selection of units to build by the AI (rnd range overflow),

Fixed the incorrect techmod application for the specific terrain in some cases,

Fixed the crash when ctrl+clicking on the "up state" icon for a unit that already has his path set,

Fixed the problem when destroying the entrenched armies when transferring regions,

Fixed a bug in scenario scripts when creating new units,

Fixed the Continue button not working for SP some time after having a MP match,

Changed the unit drawing order in War Planner,

Added the unit visibility filter

Not destroying the units when transferring regions to allies anymore,

Added Saving/Loading of the war plans

Changed the nuclear attack alert logic. Now it is triggered only by 100K+ warheads

Army bases, FOBs and Naval Stations can now be set as attackers in the war planner

HGVs are now harder to intercept

Increased the production cost for high-yield nuclear ABMs

Increased the minimum firing distance for midcourse ABM sites

Reduced the splash damage radius of nuclear ABMs, making MIRV weapons harder to stop after separating

Increased the range of the fixed laser ABM site

Fixed a problem where AI factions research new technology in Mission 5