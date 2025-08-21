Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

The wait is over, Coaches. Our Big Update is finally live on Steam, and with it comes the brand-new DLC Artbook – a rare chance to step behind the curtain and witness the world of your favorite Angels like never before.



Everything we teased before is now yours to experience: Endless battles, stylish new courts, and the freedom to shape your own challenges. They’re all here – waiting for you.



Don’t forget, Endless mode also has a leaderboard. Let’s race to the top together!





How to enter: Head into Tournament mode and simply press the button marked R. That’s the gateway to the new era.





And while you test your limits on the court, don’t forget to secure the Artbook DLC – your ultimate keepsake filled with secrets, concept art, and the soul of the game.





It’s more than just an update. It’s a new chapter.

