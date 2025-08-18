Update V0.1.7462

Various smaller fixes to improve some puzzles clarity

Fixed autosaves not showing progression and health properly

Fixed rare issue where first item from shop disappeared if game was closed during its construction

Increased distance to enemy spawners required for them to spawn more enemies

Reduced gear-fan rotation speed; you know why!

Made it easier to get onto fashion store under the bed - cut out sponge puzzle no-one understood

Update V0.1.71448

Less enemy spawns,

Dark places are brighter, blinding things are darker,

Made many puzzles more fair based on what players reported and what we saw in streams,

FSR and XeSS performance fixes.,

Added new puzzle behind fashion store in town (helps tutorialize fashion store better),

Jump now jumps less if you only tap jump button slightly (hold for max height),

Fixed wrong playtime in save slots (does not fully fix old save game times),

More puzzle police added (you players are outrageous!),

Added new NPC reactions based on watching people play,

Fixed "High"* achievement fake solution with gears and propeller,

Fixed critical bug with "gasmask guy puzzle" under bed,