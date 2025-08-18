 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19636904 Edited 18 August 2025 – 16:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update V0.1.7462

  • Made it easier to get onto fashion store under the bed - cut out sponge puzzle no-one understood

  • Reduced gear-fan rotation speed; you know why!

  • Increased distance to enemy spawners required for them to spawn more enemies

  • Fixed rare issue where first item from shop disappeared if game was closed during its construction

  • Fixed autosaves not showing progression and health properly

  • Various smaller fixes to improve some puzzles clarity

Update V0.1.71448

  • Less enemy spawns,

  • Dark places are brighter, blinding things are darker,

  • Made many puzzles more fair based on what players reported and what we saw in streams,

  • FSR and XeSS performance fixes.,

  • Added new puzzle behind fashion store in town (helps tutorialize fashion store better),

  • Jump now jumps less if you only tap jump button slightly (hold for max height),

  • Fixed wrong playtime in save slots (does not fully fix old save game times),

  • More puzzle police added (you players are outrageous!),

  • Added new NPC reactions based on watching people play,

  • Fixed "High"* achievement fake solution with gears and propeller,

  • Fixed critical bug with "gasmask guy puzzle" under bed,

  • Many other fixes and improvements everywhere to make things fairer and more enjoyable

