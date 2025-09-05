Hello friends! Today we’re excited to share details about the latest update.

A new entrance to the anomalous zone is now available through the anomaly itself. Inside, you’ll be able to discover a new artifact.

The hunter’s house has been updated with a newly furnished hunter’s room.

Construction of hermit defensive outposts in the swamps has begun.

Distant shadows (DFS technology) have been disabled, as they were causing shadow artifacts in apartments and on long objects.

The borders of the swamp have been expanded, giving players more space to explore. Work also continues on the “Marshes” location.