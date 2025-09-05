Update News
Hello friends! Today we’re excited to share details about the latest update.
Map
A new entrance to the anomalous zone is now available through the anomaly itself. Inside, you’ll be able to discover a new artifact.
The hunter’s house has been updated with a newly furnished hunter’s room.
Construction of hermit defensive outposts in the swamps has begun.
Distant shadows (DFS technology) have been disabled, as they were causing shadow artifacts in apartments and on long objects.
The borders of the swamp have been expanded, giving players more space to explore. Work also continues on the “Marshes” location.
New objects have been added along the road from the village to the swamps.
Mechanics
Sprint with auto-walk now works correctly: pressing Shift makes the character run, pressing again stops running but keeps walking.
Small and regular medkits now slightly reduce pain, helping when no painkillers are available.
The accumulation rate of toxins and radiation in water has been reduced by half.
Added a sound effect for flashlight on/off, updated its light texture, and reduced its radius.
User Interface
Removed the “no weapon equipped” notification.
Repositioned buttons in the load list.
Save slot numbering removed: each type of save now has a single slot.
Artifacts now display stat descriptions (if available).
Added a new icon in the Item Info window (top-right corner) to indicate equipment without a visible model on the character. This feature allows us to create any type of equipment without requiring a visual model — saving significant development time. Such items will appear in the next major update.
Improved localization and fixed several UI errors.
In the Fishing window, all text is now outlined for better readability.
Miscellaneous
Fixed a quest for the chief military officer.
The deer death sound is now spatial.
Adjusted the ending of the “Supply” quest.
Added a sound effect for car headlights on/off.
Updated the lighting of the new car model.
Game difficulty now has a stronger impact on fishing:
Higher difficulty = more fish can be caught.
Lower difficulty = fishing is faster.
Grenades and dynamite can now be purchased from the chief military officer:
6 types available, 10 pieces each.
Availability depends on military reputation.
Includes: RG-42, RGD-5, RGO, RGN, dynamite, F-1.
We continue to work hard to make the game better — adding more content, improving mechanics, and polishing the experience.
