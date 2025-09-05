 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19636859
Update notes via Steam Community

Update News

Hello friends! Today we’re excited to share details about the latest update.

Map

  • A new entrance to the anomalous zone is now available through the anomaly itself. Inside, you’ll be able to discover a new artifact.

  • The hunter’s house has been updated with a newly furnished hunter’s room.

  • Construction of hermit defensive outposts in the swamps has begun.

  • Distant shadows (DFS technology) have been disabled, as they were causing shadow artifacts in apartments and on long objects.

  • The borders of the swamp have been expanded, giving players more space to explore. Work also continues on the “Marshes” location.

  • New objects have been added along the road from the village to the swamps.

Mechanics

  • Sprint with auto-walk now works correctly: pressing Shift makes the character run, pressing again stops running but keeps walking.

  • Small and regular medkits now slightly reduce pain, helping when no painkillers are available.

  • The accumulation rate of toxins and radiation in water has been reduced by half.

  • Added a sound effect for flashlight on/off, updated its light texture, and reduced its radius.

User Interface

  • Removed the “no weapon equipped” notification.

  • Repositioned buttons in the load list.

  • Save slot numbering removed: each type of save now has a single slot.

  • Artifacts now display stat descriptions (if available).

  • Added a new icon in the Item Info window (top-right corner) to indicate equipment without a visible model on the character. This feature allows us to create any type of equipment without requiring a visual model — saving significant development time. Such items will appear in the next major update.

  • Improved localization and fixed several UI errors.

  • In the Fishing window, all text is now outlined for better readability.

Miscellaneous

  • Fixed a quest for the chief military officer.

  • The deer death sound is now spatial.

  • Adjusted the ending of the “Supply” quest.

  • Added a sound effect for car headlights on/off.

  • Updated the lighting of the new car model.

  • Game difficulty now has a stronger impact on fishing:

    • Higher difficulty = more fish can be caught.

    • Lower difficulty = fishing is faster.

  • Grenades and dynamite can now be purchased from the chief military officer:

    • 6 types available, 10 pieces each.

    • Availability depends on military reputation.

    • Includes: RG-42, RGD-5, RGO, RGN, dynamite, F-1.

We continue to work hard to make the game better — adding more content, improving mechanics, and polishing the experience.
💬 Leave your feedback in the comments und

Development on the next update is already underway, along with details of major update

