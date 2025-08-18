Hello Divers!
After the v1.0.5.1674 update for Windows, we identified an issue where the game could not be launched on Steam Deck.
To ensure a stable gameplay experience, we have reverted the game back to the previous version.
While overall gameplay remains unaffected, new content may be impacted, such as Sea Urchin cultivation at the Fish Farm.
We will provide further updates and guidance as soon as possible.
Thank you!
* This rollback update is only applied to Windows operating system
08/18 (Mon) Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1868141
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Windows DLC 2677020 Depot 2677020
- Loading history…
Windows DLC 2841140 Depot 2841140
- Loading history…
Windows DLC 3543180 Depot 3543180
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update