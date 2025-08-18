Hello Divers!



After the v1.0.5.1674 update for Windows, we identified an issue where the game could not be launched on Steam Deck.



To ensure a stable gameplay experience, we have reverted the game back to the previous version.

While overall gameplay remains unaffected, new content may be impacted, such as Sea Urchin cultivation at the Fish Farm.



We will provide further updates and guidance as soon as possible.



Thank you!



* This rollback update is only applied to Windows operating system