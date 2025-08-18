 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19636777 Edited 18 August 2025 – 10:19:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Divers!

After the v1.0.5.1674 update for Windows, we identified an issue where the game could not be launched on Steam Deck.

To ensure a stable gameplay experience, we have reverted the game back to the previous version.
While overall gameplay remains unaffected, new content may be impacted, such as Sea Urchin cultivation at the Fish Farm.

We will provide further updates and guidance as soon as possible.

Thank you!

* This rollback update is only applied to Windows operating system

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1868141
  • Loading history…
DLC 2492320 Depot 2492320
  • Loading history…
Windows DLC 2677020 Depot 2677020
  • Loading history…
Windows DLC 2841140 Depot 2841140
  • Loading history…
Windows DLC 3543180 Depot 3543180
  • Loading history…
