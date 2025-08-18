For a long time we wanted to commission new artwork to replace the old ones for the journal backgrounds and some of the items in the game. With this update we brought on a new artist to create these assets and got them added. Currently not released on Mac at the time of this post.
Patch 1.7.4 -- New journal and item images
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2019841
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update