Hello Willowguards!

This update has been brewing for quite a while, encompassing all of those little notes we had left over from the launch marked "add more juice". We also added some new content, especially around the Lumberyard, and under the hood we've been working steadily towards a proper Dungeon Run mode (if you're coming to Gamescom in Cologne, we'll be showcasing it there!).

Without further ado, here're some changelog highlights:

Added an input buffer for snappier controls and better feel when fighting.

Added stagger animations to all enemies whenever you hit them.

Added new screen flash effects when getting hit/healed.

Added screen shake for explosions/hard hits (can be disabled in options)

Active abilities can now be recharged, and will stay in your ability wheel even when at 0 charges. Recharging happens through special cards (currently - more ways to recharge coming up!)

You can now draw more than 2 cards at once (by default, your Max Draw is upgraded through Action Surges - Tenacity will start you with a 3rd card from the first upgrade, the others only from the second upgrade on). In the future, look out for cards and equipment that may further increase your Max Draw!

Some new cards, including a smaller bomb, "Grenade", for all your explodey needs.

An all-new character, Nela, with an all-new quest chain centered around the Lumberyard, featuring new locations, new monsters, and new mechanics.

A new objective system, allowing for more dynamic objectives (currently in use mainly for the new in-progress Dungeon Run systems).

Fixes to aspect ratio, making the Steam Deck no longer get cut off.

Bug fixes, balancing, changes to cards, fixes to maps, etc.

We think the game feels much better to play now, but of course there may still be kinks to iron out - so please let us know of any bugs or issues you find, either in the Steam Forums or better yet, in our Discord.

Also:

WE WILL BE AT GAMESCOM! All weekend, 20-24th of August, in Cologne, Germany! If you want to come test out some Dungeon Running, meet the developers, or grab some exclusive Willow Guard swag, please, please stop by!

To celebrate the new patch & our Gamescom presence, we will also be participating in the Gamescom Steam event, starting on August 19! Be sure to pick the game up then, if not before.

That said, the Demo version will of course also be updated, as always, and the saves from the demo will - as always - be compatible with the full game!