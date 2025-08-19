A fresh update with a few handy fixes, it’s all about making your experience even more seamless. Thank you for the continued feedback and suggestions!



Changelist

Added the option to hide the default drone spawn point in an environment in the track builder.

Updated the multiplayer lobby game headers for improved readability.

Updated the encoding of several level selection images to be more memory efficient.

Updated several interactable items to also interact with ghosts and other players in multiplayer, e.g. the automatic sliding doors in the Azure District environment.

Fixed leaderboard replay not always selecting the correct environment.

Fixed issue with audio profiles not having their volume set properly on game startup.

Added CaddxFPV as a brand partner



As a sign of many exciting things ahead, we’re thrilled to announce a new collaboration with CaddxFPV, a world leader in FPV imaging research, design, and manufacturing. Together, we’ll be bringing you fresh content and opportunities in the very near future. They loved our latest release and jumped right on board, and after seeing a sneak peek of what’s coming, we couldn’t be more excited!





