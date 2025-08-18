 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19636547
Update notes via Steam Community
Greetings scientists,

We just released a hotfix. The biggest issue it addresses is player airships randomly getting stuck on nothing. Let us know if this hotfix solves the problem!

Here are the full patch notes:

CHANGED:
  • Changed the basic Balloon Core's Research Station icon to fit the rest of the balloon cores' icons.

FIXED:
  • Fixed the issue which caused the Airship to randomly get stuck and be unable to move if the player placed a Turbine while the engine was turned off.
  • Fixed a crash upon Save & Quit.
  • Fixed the issue which prevented players from gathering a source of Preternatural Nucleus inside large pipes, on one Infected Garden location variant.
  • Fixed the issue which prevented the players from fully completing the Friendly Insect Clothes discoveries progress, despite having obtained every item.
  • Fixed a bug which caused ruins with extractable metal not to be properly replicated for clients.
  • Fixed the issue of the Fuel Tank's Database entry being missing.
  • Further optimization fixes.

KNOWN ISSUES:
  • There is an issue which prevents the players from completing all Suit Printer research progress in Studies>ResearchStation.
  • There is a bug which causes the items from storage to disappear if a client picks up a Storage Rack with Storage Boxes attached to it.


That's all for now.
Team Far From Home

Changed files in this update

