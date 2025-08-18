Changed the basic Balloon Core's Research Station icon to fit the rest of the balloon cores' icons.



Fixed the issue which caused the Airship to randomly get stuck and be unable to move if the player placed a Turbine while the engine was turned off.



Fixed a crash upon Save & Quit.



Fixed the issue which prevented players from gathering a source of Preternatural Nucleus inside large pipes, on one Infected Garden location variant.



Fixed the issue which prevented the players from fully completing the Friendly Insect Clothes discoveries progress, despite having obtained every item.



Fixed a bug which caused ruins with extractable metal not to be properly replicated for clients.



Fixed the issue of the Fuel Tank's Database entry being missing.



Further optimization fixes.



There is an issue which prevents the players from completing all Suit Printer research progress in Studies>ResearchStation.



There is a bug which causes the items from storage to disappear if a client picks up a Storage Rack with Storage Boxes attached to it.



We just released a hotfix. The biggest issue it addresses is player airships randomly getting stuck on nothing.