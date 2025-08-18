We just released a hotfix. The biggest issue it addresses is player airships randomly getting stuck on nothing. Let us know if this hotfix solves the problem!
Here are the full patch notes:
CHANGED:
- Changed the basic Balloon Core's Research Station icon to fit the rest of the balloon cores' icons.
FIXED:
- Fixed the issue which caused the Airship to randomly get stuck and be unable to move if the player placed a Turbine while the engine was turned off.
- Fixed a crash upon Save & Quit.
- Fixed the issue which prevented players from gathering a source of Preternatural Nucleus inside large pipes, on one Infected Garden location variant.
- Fixed the issue which prevented the players from fully completing the Friendly Insect Clothes discoveries progress, despite having obtained every item.
- Fixed a bug which caused ruins with extractable metal not to be properly replicated for clients.
- Fixed the issue of the Fuel Tank's Database entry being missing.
- Further optimization fixes.
KNOWN ISSUES:
- There is an issue which prevents the players from completing all Suit Printer research progress in Studies>ResearchStation.
- There is a bug which causes the items from storage to disappear if a client picks up a Storage Rack with Storage Boxes attached to it.
That's all for now.
Team Far From Home
Changed files in this update