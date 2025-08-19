Welcome Space Commander!

To accompany the start of the Gamescom with the Opening Night Live and the Steam Event, we are happy to release ESA Shield to Early Access.

Your mission is crucial!

Protect Earth and infrastructure from real cosmic hazards and threats such as asteroids, solar storms, and space debris.



The game is a science-based Planetary Simulator that combines elements of tower defense, rogue-lite, and classic strategy games.

What to expect:

- Research and implement real-world technologies to monitor space hazards and threats to protect infrastructure on Earth and in space against these dangers.

- Build, improve, and customize satellites and ground-based monitoring systems

- Make strategic and take risk-based decisions under pressure, to respond to dynamic space events – like solar storms, satellite collision events, and asteroid threats



ESA SHIELD is developed as an outreach initiative for the European Space Agency by a collaboration between Steinbeis Transfer GmbH an der Hochschule Darmstadt (h_da) and Technical University of Darmstadt (TU Darmstadt).

We want to include you as much as possible in the further development of this game. As this is an outreach initiative with fixed project deadlines, we want to get the most out of the game and need your feedback. So leave us a review, start a discussion, or join our Discord. We are looking forward to your feedback!

For us it's time to go back to the Mission Control Room! And the Gamescom! Maybe see you there, we're exhibiting at the Indie Arena Booth Hall 10.2.