18 August 2025 Build 19636482 Edited 18 August 2025 – 09:27:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Survivors! Here’s what’s new in BETA 0.0.7:

  1. Removed the “X” key switch and the unarmed state to streamline controls and improve gameplay flow.

  2. Updated gun models for more detailed and immersive visuals.

  3. Rebuilt the movement system, making character actions smoother and more responsive.

  4. Added drag-and-drop swapping to the quick bar, allowing for easier item and weapon management.

  5. Updated parts of the map to enhance exploration.

  6. Fixed several minor bugs for better stability.

  7. Adjusted gameplay values to improve balance.

⚠️ This is the final update for the old map. In the next version, we will completely remake the map and levels, delivering an entirely new adventure. The update is planned for release in autumn. Thank you for your patience and continued support!

Changed files in this update

