We’re back from summer vacation and excited to push out our newest patch! This update brings the next chapter in our narrative campaign, a new earnable loyalty currency just for Early Access players, a whole slew of customization options, and last but not least environmental jumping.

Chapter 3: Continue your investigation and unearth inexplainable clues in our newest chapter. Can you find a reasonable explanation or is there really something supernatural at work here?

New Quest Content: In total this patch brings players a whole bunch of new content to experience:

8 main quests

6 side quests

10 new weeklies added to the pool

New Riding Island - Sunset Lake: This hidden gem is the darling of the archipelago and inspired by the stunning summer views we enjoy in Sweden! This trail winds around a beautiful azure lake with plenty of cozy nooks, forest trails, and beaches.

Custom Control Settings: We’re happy to announce new, much requested settings have been added to the game! Now players can customize their camera and keyboard settings. To do so, please press “Esc”, navigate to the “Options” menu, and select the fifth icon.

Key Bindings: Now you can review and set custom key bindings for your mouse and keyboard. (Please note that you must be in-game for the menu to work.)

Camera Customization: In the same menu you can adjust camera sensitivity, orientation, and inversion.

Subtitles: As soon as we realized how important subtitles were for our community, we reprioritized them so that we could get them into the game ASAP.

English subtitles: Moving forward, we have automatically enabled English subtitles for all of our cutscenes!

Localization support: Adding a single language’s worth of subtitles is one thing, but we want to work smarter. As we worked on subtitles, we also made sure to set up our systems to support future localizations and make that process easier… Stay tuned for more info on upcoming translations!

Completed Quests: The Compendium has a new category for “Completed Quests” where you can review what you’ve done so far.

Environmental Jumping: This update also introduces another suggestion from our community: jumping over obstacles outside of races! The first public iteration of free range jumping is enabled, which means you can clear minor obstacles like low-lying fences, trees, and minor cliffs.

“As a first iteration, we expect there to be some proverbial rough edges. That might mean you can jump into some unusual spots or even get stuck. While we have tried to ensure that this isn't the case, the islands are large and we are sure the intrepid adventurers amongst you will find those spots! If you do, or if you have feedback, please let us know by using the in-game bug reporting feature.

“Getting mounted traversal right is one of our core goals. We want your feedback on this feature and combined with our continued animation updates. So go out and explore and let us know what you think!” - Craig Morrison, Studio Creative Director

Loyalty Currency: We have added a new currency that you can get after completing your weekly goals. This is a special reward for folks who play during the Early Access period! You’ll be able to earn one each week and this currency will not be reset during testing. Eventually there will be exclusive Early Access only cosmetic items available for you to purchase with this currency.

In addition to the reset scheduled to happen before our 1.0 launch, for balance and testing reasons, we will likely need to reset other currencies at various points during Early Access. This currency is immune to that! It's a feature we added to recognize and reward players like you: the ones who are spending time playing, growing the community, and providing us with valuable feedback during our Early Access period. Thank you! 🥰

Alfred no longer has a doppelganger clone appear during “Postman Duties”. (Sorry folks, this isn’t The Prestige!)

Forest traps in quests such as “Deer Trail Danger” now react appropriately (e.g. light up and make a pinging sound) when using the Investigation mechanic.

Fixed an issue where quest markers were not appearing in several quests such as “Meet the Lighthouse Keeper”, “Poacher’s Alert”, and more.

Adjusting the voice volume setting now properly affects voice over lines that play during emotes and mounting.

Fixed various typos and grammatical errors in the Compendium and quests.

Fixed a level of detail bug that caused the Bob and Bangs hairstyle to stretch when viewed from a distance.

Resolved a problem in “Not so Sharp” where Nina’s knives used the incorrect Egg icon. Goodbye my beloved knife egg~

There are several quests across Ch. 2 and 3 that rely on the Investigation Mechanic. There is no reminder to do so, so please try to remember that you can search for clues by using the “F” key.

This is our first iteration of environmental jumping. If you encounter any issues or have feedback, please let us know by reporting in game!

The map for the new Sunset Lake riding island has inaccurate labels.

It is not possible to customize key bindings in the main menu; you must enter the game to do so.

Did you know you can report bugs and feedback while in game? This is our preferred method of reporting because it automatically attaches logs for us! If you encounter any jumping problems and report it in game, we’ll get your coordinate info automatically so our team knows exactly where the problem occurred.

So how do you report in-game issues?