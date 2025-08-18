经过三年开发，游戏终于成功上线！Lost Seed制作组非常感谢一直以来支持本游戏的玩家们！
欢迎已经通关的玩家参与我们的问卷调查，来帮助我们改善问题，提高游戏质量：
https://www.wjx.cn/vm/PEzMpUI.aspx#
另外在微博@Lost_Seed 和B站@Lost_Seed上都有抽奖活动，包含签绘色纸、CDK和红包奖品，欢迎大家参加——
https://weibo.com/7800908799/5200721114042102
bilibili.com/video/BV1L6YCzDEvX/
================================================
*更新了成就系统，一共有12个隐藏成就等待大家探索——
*修复相册显示BUG
通关后问卷调查&8月18日更新说明
