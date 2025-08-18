 Skip to content
Major 18 August 2025 Build 19636402 Edited 18 August 2025 – 09:09:16 UTC by Wendy
Update notes via Steam Community

Mik is now in BETA!!!

Thank you everyone who provided feedback & reported bugs over the past 6 months where the Alpha was up. The alpha feedback form is CLOSED now and replaced with this "new" one: https://forms.gle/YFvKUWb62vZRzhVJ9 (you get a discord role for filling it out)

The growth & evolution of Mik has been really crazy and I cant overstate how blessed & thankfull I am. Heres a free patreon post about the evolution/history of Mik if anyone is interested.

Most of the new stuff here is polish and bugfixes, contentwise only the achievements are new stuff. I still marked this as a "Major Update" since it will probably be the last update of this size since I will focus on implementing an ingame settings menu and some other polish for the next updates and then move on to the DEMO!

Features

THREE new achievements

  • "You Monster... - Throw a Plimbo into the void."

  • Radiophobic - Destroy all Radios in the game." (this one is hard to get, theres lots of hidden radios lol)

  • Keep walking - Theres definitely something at the end.

Id say these are pretty straightforward - like I said "Radiophobic" might be a bit hard to get...

New interactions

  • Added bottle liquid physics + new secret lore related to it

  • Bottles now make their own collision sounds

  • Bottles now make sounds when the liquid inside them moves

  • Bottles now have liquid particle fx when breaking

  • "Floor Fan" is interactable & breakable now & has updated textures

  • Generator and "Chainsaw" secret are now interactable

  • Doors are now interactable

  • Plimbos are now interactable

FX & SFX

  • Added new collision sfx for "hollow" objects (like barrels)

  • Added new collision sfx for small wooden objects

  • Added new collision sfx for large wooden objects

  • Some objects now cause camera shake on collision

  • SLIGHTLY better water FX

  • SLIGHTLY better smoke fx

Quality of Life

  • Cheats menu (whitelisted for now)

  • Added rotate object tutorial

  • Added quick restart tutorial

  • Added brightness adjustment screen on first game open

Changes

  • Added patreon supporters to supporters section

  • Minor post processing changes

  • (hopefully) improved rOS visibility

  • imrpoved rOS LOD handling

  • minor pause menu rework (and UI changes acrross all UI in general)

  • Brightness may be adjusted until 1.2 instead of previously 1.0

  • disable UI now disables tutorials as well

  • switched slow walk from ctrl to shift

  • Improved some object colliders

  • Big fans make a sound when stopping / starting now.

  • Increased reverb transition times in "Ventilation System 2"

  • Improved some sound mixing

  • new water death sound

  • Some prop & small detail changes across all scenes

  • Geometry changes accross all levels

  • Improved navigation across all scenes

  • Added holding structures to platforms in "The Northern Rift"

  • better particles "The Megastructure."

  • Venitlation Shaft 13 has fog now

Movement Changes:

  • Wallrunning is frame independent nopw

  • Wallrunning gravity lower now

  • Wallrunning logic changed in general

  • Crouch detection improvements

  • Vaulting detection improvements

  • Jump system improvements?

  • Added 0.05sec jump queuing making bunny hopping actually possible

  • small buffer time when transitioning from max air speed to max ground speed

  • Vaulting slightly faster

  • Increased max fall speed

  • Increased max walk angle

  • Sligthly slower movement speed

  • Slightly stronger jump

  • Faster movement acceleration

Lore changes:

Secret terminal in "L6554" no requires a login.

Switched location of the other secret login in "L6554"

Adjusted some textures to fit lore

Changed some lore notes & logs.

Added a note in "Elevator?"

Removed/Changed/Added some logs from:

  • Fan Control 04

  • Fan Control 06

  • kaworu

  • vladilena

Lore bugfixes so they dont get lost in the list bellow:

Fixed bug where some department logs wouldnt show up for the users

  • Fan Control 04

  • Fan Control 06

  • force Field Control 01

  • Steam Control 16

  • Steam Control 17

(hopefully) fixed translator error with revelOS logs

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed wallrunning not being frame independent.

  • Resolution auto should properly work now

  • Fixed revelo robotics interaction bug

  • Brightness adjustments actually works in every scene now

  • Fixed lighting glitch with closing door in "L6554"

  • Fixed some bugs where you couldnt interact with notes / papers

  • Fixed volumetric lights not rendering shadows properly in "L6554"

  • Fixed save point in "Archive?" not working.

  • Fixed volumetric lights bug for secret in "Ventilation System 13"

  • Secret in "Ventilation System 13" is now properly accessible.

  • Fixed multiple geometry bugs

  • Fixed bottle break spawning too many shards

  • Player cannot vault on picked up objects anymore

  • Fixed some collisions & clipping issues across all areas

  • Added missing reverb zone in "Ventilation System 2."

  • Fixed some picked up objects still having gravity applied through additional gravity script and therefore glitching downwards

  • Fixed some objects not appearing when walking into "Elevator?" (only when walking into it, not when spawning on the checkpoint)

  • Fixed elevator camera shake playing regardless if player is in or outside the elevator

  • Fixed light pop-in in "Maintenance?".

  • Fixed "no translation found" for username and role in main menu

  • Fixed bug where player looking is disabled when holding R to rotate object even if no object is picked up

  • Fixed objects slightly drifting when holding R but not giving any input

  • Fixed some missing / mismatched colliders

  • Fixed some wallrunning related bugs

  • Fixed some checkpoint related issues

  • Fixed steam heat fx sometimes not appearing

  • Fixed bug where door would appear infront of you in "Maintanance?" that would block your way to the testing tracks when playing a full playthrough (not when loading the checkpoint)

  • Game doesnt check for joystick inputs anymore, hopefully fixes ghost input issue

  • Fixed multiple visual glitches across all scenes

  • Fixed multiple occlusion glitches across all scenes

  • Fixed some lighting artifacts

  • Fixed multiple lighting issues across all scenes

  • Fixed multiple notes not being visible due to darkness

Thank you for reading and for all the support

-Stefaaan!!

