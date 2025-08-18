Mik is now in BETA!!!

Thank you everyone who provided feedback & reported bugs over the past 6 months where the Alpha was up. The alpha feedback form is CLOSED now and replaced with this "new" one: https://forms.gle/YFvKUWb62vZRzhVJ9 (you get a discord role for filling it out)

The growth & evolution of Mik has been really crazy and I cant overstate how blessed & thankfull I am. Heres a free patreon post about the evolution/history of Mik if anyone is interested.

Most of the new stuff here is polish and bugfixes, contentwise only the achievements are new stuff. I still marked this as a "Major Update" since it will probably be the last update of this size since I will focus on implementing an ingame settings menu and some other polish for the next updates and then move on to the DEMO!

Features

THREE new achievements

"You Monster... - Throw a Plimbo into the void."

Radiophobic - Destroy all Radios in the game." (this one is hard to get, theres lots of hidden radios lol)

Keep walking - Theres definitely something at the end.

Id say these are pretty straightforward - like I said "Radiophobic" might be a bit hard to get...

New interactions

Added bottle liquid physics + new secret lore related to it

Bottles now make their own collision sounds

Bottles now make sounds when the liquid inside them moves

Bottles now have liquid particle fx when breaking

"Floor Fan" is interactable & breakable now & has updated textures

Generator and "Chainsaw" secret are now interactable

Doors are now interactable

Plimbos are now interactable

FX & SFX

Added new collision sfx for "hollow" objects (like barrels)

Added new collision sfx for small wooden objects

Added new collision sfx for large wooden objects

Some objects now cause camera shake on collision

SLIGHTLY better water FX

SLIGHTLY better smoke fx

Quality of Life

Cheats menu (whitelisted for now)

Added rotate object tutorial

Added quick restart tutorial

Added brightness adjustment screen on first game open

Changes

Added patreon supporters to supporters section

Minor post processing changes

(hopefully) improved rOS visibility

imrpoved rOS LOD handling

minor pause menu rework (and UI changes acrross all UI in general)

Brightness may be adjusted until 1.2 instead of previously 1.0

disable UI now disables tutorials as well

switched slow walk from ctrl to shift

Improved some object colliders

Big fans make a sound when stopping / starting now.

Increased reverb transition times in "Ventilation System 2"

Improved some sound mixing

new water death sound

Some prop & small detail changes across all scenes

Geometry changes accross all levels

Improved navigation across all scenes

Added holding structures to platforms in "The Northern Rift"

better particles "The Megastructure."

Venitlation Shaft 13 has fog now

Movement Changes:

Wallrunning is frame independent nopw

Wallrunning gravity lower now

Wallrunning logic changed in general

Crouch detection improvements

Vaulting detection improvements

Jump system improvements?

Added 0.05sec jump queuing making bunny hopping actually possible

small buffer time when transitioning from max air speed to max ground speed

Vaulting slightly faster

Increased max fall speed

Increased max walk angle

Sligthly slower movement speed

Slightly stronger jump

Faster movement acceleration

Lore changes:

Secret terminal in "L6554" no requires a login.

Switched location of the other secret login in "L6554"

Adjusted some textures to fit lore

Changed some lore notes & logs.

Added a note in "Elevator?"

Removed/Changed/Added some logs from:

Fan Control 04

Fan Control 06

kaworu

vladilena

Lore bugfixes so they dont get lost in the list bellow:

Fixed bug where some department logs wouldnt show up for the users

Fan Control 04

Fan Control 06

force Field Control 01

Steam Control 16

Steam Control 17

(hopefully) fixed translator error with revelOS logs

Bugfixes:

Fixed wallrunning not being frame independent.

Resolution auto should properly work now

Fixed revelo robotics interaction bug

Brightness adjustments actually works in every scene now

Fixed lighting glitch with closing door in "L6554"

Fixed some bugs where you couldnt interact with notes / papers

Fixed volumetric lights not rendering shadows properly in "L6554"

Fixed save point in "Archive?" not working.

Fixed volumetric lights bug for secret in "Ventilation System 13"

Secret in "Ventilation System 13" is now properly accessible.

Fixed multiple geometry bugs

Fixed bottle break spawning too many shards

Player cannot vault on picked up objects anymore

Fixed some collisions & clipping issues across all areas

Added missing reverb zone in "Ventilation System 2."

Fixed some picked up objects still having gravity applied through additional gravity script and therefore glitching downwards

Fixed some objects not appearing when walking into "Elevator?" (only when walking into it, not when spawning on the checkpoint)

Fixed elevator camera shake playing regardless if player is in or outside the elevator

Fixed light pop-in in "Maintenance?".

Fixed "no translation found" for username and role in main menu

Fixed bug where player looking is disabled when holding R to rotate object even if no object is picked up

Fixed objects slightly drifting when holding R but not giving any input

Fixed some missing / mismatched colliders

Fixed some wallrunning related bugs

Fixed some checkpoint related issues

Fixed steam heat fx sometimes not appearing

Fixed bug where door would appear infront of you in "Maintanance?" that would block your way to the testing tracks when playing a full playthrough (not when loading the checkpoint)

Game doesnt check for joystick inputs anymore, hopefully fixes ghost input issue

Fixed multiple visual glitches across all scenes

Fixed multiple occlusion glitches across all scenes

Fixed some lighting artifacts

Fixed multiple lighting issues across all scenes

Fixed multiple notes not being visible due to darkness

Thank you for reading and for all the support

-Stefaaan!!