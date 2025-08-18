Mik is now in BETA!!!
Thank you everyone who provided feedback & reported bugs over the past 6 months where the Alpha was up. The alpha feedback form is CLOSED now and replaced with this "new" one: https://forms.gle/YFvKUWb62vZRzhVJ9 (you get a discord role for filling it out)
The growth & evolution of Mik has been really crazy and I cant overstate how blessed & thankfull I am. Heres a free patreon post about the evolution/history of Mik if anyone is interested.
Most of the new stuff here is polish and bugfixes, contentwise only the achievements are new stuff. I still marked this as a "Major Update" since it will probably be the last update of this size since I will focus on implementing an ingame settings menu and some other polish for the next updates and then move on to the DEMO!
Features
THREE new achievements
"You Monster... - Throw a Plimbo into the void."
Radiophobic - Destroy all Radios in the game." (this one is hard to get, theres lots of hidden radios lol)
Keep walking - Theres definitely something at the end.
Id say these are pretty straightforward - like I said "Radiophobic" might be a bit hard to get...
New interactions
Added bottle liquid physics + new secret lore related to it
Bottles now make their own collision sounds
Bottles now make sounds when the liquid inside them moves
Bottles now have liquid particle fx when breaking
"Floor Fan" is interactable & breakable now & has updated textures
Generator and "Chainsaw" secret are now interactable
Doors are now interactable
Plimbos are now interactable
FX & SFX
Added new collision sfx for "hollow" objects (like barrels)
Added new collision sfx for small wooden objects
Added new collision sfx for large wooden objects
Some objects now cause camera shake on collision
SLIGHTLY better water FX
SLIGHTLY better smoke fx
Quality of Life
Cheats menu (whitelisted for now)
Added rotate object tutorial
Added quick restart tutorial
Added brightness adjustment screen on first game open
Changes
Added patreon supporters to supporters section
Minor post processing changes
(hopefully) improved rOS visibility
imrpoved rOS LOD handling
minor pause menu rework (and UI changes acrross all UI in general)
Brightness may be adjusted until 1.2 instead of previously 1.0
disable UI now disables tutorials as well
switched slow walk from ctrl to shift
Improved some object colliders
Big fans make a sound when stopping / starting now.
Increased reverb transition times in "Ventilation System 2"
Improved some sound mixing
new water death sound
Some prop & small detail changes across all scenes
Geometry changes accross all levels
Improved navigation across all scenes
Added holding structures to platforms in "The Northern Rift"
better particles "The Megastructure."
Venitlation Shaft 13 has fog now
Movement Changes:
Wallrunning is frame independent nopw
Wallrunning gravity lower now
Wallrunning logic changed in general
Crouch detection improvements
Vaulting detection improvements
Jump system improvements?
Added 0.05sec jump queuing making bunny hopping actually possible
small buffer time when transitioning from max air speed to max ground speed
Vaulting slightly faster
Increased max fall speed
Increased max walk angle
Sligthly slower movement speed
Slightly stronger jump
Faster movement acceleration
Lore changes:
Secret terminal in "L6554" no requires a login.
Switched location of the other secret login in "L6554"
Adjusted some textures to fit lore
Changed some lore notes & logs.
Added a note in "Elevator?"
Removed/Changed/Added some logs from:
Fan Control 04
Fan Control 06
kaworu
vladilena
Lore bugfixes so they dont get lost in the list bellow:
Fixed bug where some department logs wouldnt show up for the users
Fan Control 04
Fan Control 06
force Field Control 01
Steam Control 16
Steam Control 17
(hopefully) fixed translator error with revelOS logs
Bugfixes:
Fixed wallrunning not being frame independent.
Resolution auto should properly work now
Fixed revelo robotics interaction bug
Brightness adjustments actually works in every scene now
Fixed lighting glitch with closing door in "L6554"
Fixed some bugs where you couldnt interact with notes / papers
Fixed volumetric lights not rendering shadows properly in "L6554"
Fixed save point in "Archive?" not working.
Fixed volumetric lights bug for secret in "Ventilation System 13"
Secret in "Ventilation System 13" is now properly accessible.
Fixed multiple geometry bugs
Fixed bottle break spawning too many shards
Player cannot vault on picked up objects anymore
Fixed some collisions & clipping issues across all areas
Added missing reverb zone in "Ventilation System 2."
Fixed some picked up objects still having gravity applied through additional gravity script and therefore glitching downwards
Fixed some objects not appearing when walking into "Elevator?" (only when walking into it, not when spawning on the checkpoint)
Fixed elevator camera shake playing regardless if player is in or outside the elevator
Fixed light pop-in in "Maintenance?".
Fixed "no translation found" for username and role in main menu
Fixed bug where player looking is disabled when holding R to rotate object even if no object is picked up
Fixed objects slightly drifting when holding R but not giving any input
Fixed some missing / mismatched colliders
Fixed some wallrunning related bugs
Fixed some checkpoint related issues
Fixed steam heat fx sometimes not appearing
Fixed bug where door would appear infront of you in "Maintanance?" that would block your way to the testing tracks when playing a full playthrough (not when loading the checkpoint)
Game doesnt check for joystick inputs anymore, hopefully fixes ghost input issue
Fixed multiple visual glitches across all scenes
Fixed multiple occlusion glitches across all scenes
Fixed some lighting artifacts
Fixed multiple lighting issues across all scenes
Fixed multiple notes not being visible due to darkness
Thank you for reading and for all the support
-Stefaaan!!
Changed files in this update