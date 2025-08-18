Bug Fixes
Version Update Notification Improvements
Differentiated version update and error messages - Separated version upgrade notifications from unexpected errors during version information retrieval. Network-related errors now display "Access Restrict" message, commonly caused by network issues including but not limited to ISP restrictions
Stella Environment Display Fixes
Fixed abnormal temperature and heartbeat display - Resolved issues where Stella's environment temperature and heartbeat readings would display incorrectly in certain situations
Stability Improvements
Fixed various minor crashes - Addressed several small but impactful stability problems
Thank you for your continued feedback and support!
If you encounter any issues with this update, please report them through Steam's feedback system or our community forums.
Changed files in this update