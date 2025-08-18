 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19636316 Edited 18 August 2025 – 09:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

Version Update Notification Improvements

  • Differentiated version update and error messages - Separated version upgrade notifications from unexpected errors during version information retrieval. Network-related errors now display "Access Restrict" message, commonly caused by network issues including but not limited to ISP restrictions

Stella Environment Display Fixes

  • Fixed abnormal temperature and heartbeat display - Resolved issues where Stella's environment temperature and heartbeat readings would display incorrectly in certain situations

Stability Improvements

  • Fixed various minor crashes - Addressed several small but impactful stability problems

Thank you for your continued feedback and support!

If you encounter any issues with this update, please report them through Steam's feedback system or our community forums.

Changed files in this update

