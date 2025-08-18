 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19636298
Update notes via Steam Community

⬖ Display requirements and progress for the Milestones that have been unlocked but got locked again due to Rebirth.

⬖ Added Tier locks display to Tools' level progress info.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3655581
Linux 64-bit Depot 3655582
