For backpack items, synthesis machines, crop upgrading machines, and composting machines, adding the option to click on item equipment/use/put in now eliminates the need to drag and drop them one by one.

By modifying the water output efficiency of the hand pressure water pump, water will definitely be obtained within two to three times, and relying on the water pump to obtain water in the early stage will be more stable.

Optimize the large capacity water tank and now have the capability of efficient water tanks.

Adjusted the issue of excessive noise in the synthesis machine.

Fixed the issue where items in the radiation zone may get stuck outside the map and cannot be picked up.

Fixed the issue of sound when adjusting the volume to 0.