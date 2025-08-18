 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19636187 Edited 18 August 2025 – 08:39:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Optimization: Switching from single-player to multiplayer mode, and becoming a King without consuming a crown.
  • Value Adjustment: Debt collection letters will no longer be generated when the player has no deposit.
  • Optimization: The barracks supply list can now hide low-level weapons and equipment.
  • Optimization: Research can now directly use bank deposits.
  • Bug Fix: The bottom frame of the merchant item preview on the trading desk was missing and displayed as pure white.

