18 August 2025 Build 19636082
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.0.10 版本更新说明：

新增

1.测试场新增刷新怪物的数量选择

优化

1.太古暗金装备调整为无法自动出售

2.修复剧毒之手,苦痛之手,烈焰之手再叠加异常伤害时的BUG

3.感电异常调整为独立增伤

4.技能-隐匿行踪效果调整为4秒内，伤害额外减免99%

5.上锁的装备无法当材料融合

6.优化图鉴中的一些说明

