Hotfix 7.9.2
We have another Hotfix for you today!
Here are the fixes:
Performance
Fixed shutdown crash issue for Xbox PC
Fixed kick issue (TFAV3015) on Steam Deck/Proton that was introduced in Update 7.9.0
Performed optimization on memory that should reduce some instances of stutter during gameplay
Gameplay
Fixed an issue that caused toggle inputs such as Toggle Sprint and Toggle Crouch to work incorrectly
UI
Fixed an issue that caused the wrong World Tour stop to be displayed
Changed files in this update