19 August 2025 Build 19635849 Edited 19 August 2025 – 11:06:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hotfix 7.9.2

We have another Hotfix for you today! 

Here are the fixes: 

Performance 

  • Fixed shutdown crash issue for Xbox PC

  • Fixed kick issue (TFAV3015) on Steam Deck/Proton that was introduced in Update 7.9.0

  • Performed optimization on memory that should reduce some instances of stutter during gameplay 

Gameplay 

  • Fixed an issue that caused toggle inputs such as Toggle Sprint and Toggle Crouch to work incorrectly 

UI 

  • Fixed an issue that caused the wrong World Tour stop to be displayed

