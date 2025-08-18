This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It's time for another development build!

This build is mostly focused on Oceana, a new track, but we've also made some additional enhancements and fixed a couple bugs from the Dev 3 release.

Remember to check out our roadmap for a look at what we're working on for 1.4.1.

Playing on development builds

Right click BallisticNG in your steam library and go to Properties

Go to the betas tab on the window that opens

From the dropdown select development . If the update doesn't automatically queue for download, restart Steam

Once you have opened the game, the version at the bottom right of the menu for this release will read 1.4.1-d13

What's New

Oceana

Oceana is the second 2280 track, a free track that completes an old concept from the cut 2280 content of version 0.8. While it's designed to be play best in 2280, it's also compatible with 2159 and floorhugger just like with Gullfoss Run.

The game's soundtrack DLC has also been updated with the two songs made as ambience for the track, you can find them in the Extras folder and stream them here. Thanks to Kabelsalat, who tore up his throat for the Dodgems music!

Enhanced Analog Control

Options -> Input Options -> Enhanced Analog Control

Disabled by default, Enhanced Analog Control is a new option which maps steer and pitch inputs onto a square, allowing diagonal stick inputs to provide maximum steer and pitch inputs at the same time!

We've left this disabled by default because while it can be very useful for high level play in 2159 physics, pitching up and down with this enabled makes steering much more sensitive.

Pressing F1 twice to bring up the stats menu now also renders a visual readout for steer/pitch inputs.

Xbox Glyph Updates

We've made some tweaks to the Xbox button glyphs to bring the face button font in parity with keyboard glyphs and to use the modern iconography for the view and menu buttons.

All Changes Since 1.4.1-d9

Tracks - Free Tracks

Added Oceana

Ships

The internal camera is now used if the default view is set to cockpit and the ship doesn't have one

Fixed the 2280 Barracuda Model C being classified as a high-end ship in multiplayer

Multiplayer

Fixed players loading into events if their client hasn't confirmed the servers settings (very poor connection or gamemode that isn't installed)

Fixed the lobby chat message dialog overlay staying open if the lobby is closed while it's open,

Fixed HUDs opening over the results screen in singleplayer if the event is ended from the pause screen (speed lap end session),

Fixed HUDs spawned while the game is paused in singleplayer not rendering (survival end session)

User Interface

Input glyphs in the track and ship selectors are now hidden when an overlay is open

Xbox ABXY button glyphs now use the Aldrich font

Xbox back and start glyphs now use the modern view and menu button iconography

Options

Added enhanced analog control to the Input Options menu. When enabled, the steer and pitch inputs are mapped onto a square so that diagonal positions on an analog stick provide full inputs.

F1 Overlay

Added visualization of steer and pitch inputs

Soundtrack DLC