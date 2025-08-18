Hi adventurers!

In this update, 1.3, I've added the engine for procedural quests. They are called "jobs" inside the game.

Basically a NPC approaches you and asks you to do something. They will pay you gold if you accomplish the mission.

If you change your mind and for some reason you don't want to complete the mission, you can quit it. For that, click on the text of the quests briefings, and choose to quit.

Now you will find delivery missions, but I will add more types next. Like defeating special monsters, bosses or sub-bosses, battling witches, rescuing someone, and more.

With these missions you will always have something to do.

In the meantime I will make more deep and hand made chapters and quests, including the main quests and some core secondary ones. But now you don't have to wait to have missions to do!

If you would like some kind of mission to be included, please tell!

So start updating and playing! You will have to save for buying a house and other things. Have fun!

COMPLETE CHANGELOG: Version 1.3, August, 2025

MOST IMPORTANT UPDATES:

Procedural quests , called jobs (trabajos in Spanish, missions in French).

In cities, you may be hired for jobs. Now, the jobs are about delivering documents to some other city, but I will add more job types which will include defeating menacing monsters , witches , rescuing someone or finding someone , and more.

If you finished the Purple King quest to save the river of Drozz, Urvhal V may also hire you , and he will pay 3 times more than other people.

Added chapter to quit a job. You can quit a job just clicking the quests text and choosing to quit or not.

OTHER: