Patch Notes – Update Version 1.0.3



1. You can now select a difficulty in Challenge Mode. (Novice, Veteran, Hell)

1-1. The number of checkpoints has been adjusted for each difficulty.

1-2. The items obtainable in Easy Mode have been adjusted.

1-3. In Easy Mode, the cat now wears a pink ribbon on its head.



2. A signboard has been added at the entrance to the downtown area in Level 1.



3. A warning sound has been added to the exit leading to the coast in Level 2.



4. The location of the gate switch for the shortcut to the amusement park in Level 2 has been changed.



5. An opening animation and sound have been added when operating the gate switch for the shortcut to the amusement park in Level 2.



6. The requirements for unlocking the “Kayak King” achievement have been changed.