• Meeting cards now sit in the top left.

• Library is now visible during a run.

• Items that do not have an Alter-Echo now show N/A for AE Power.

• Buffed the per level chances for rarer gear on Eznorb, Nori, and Dlog Cores.

• Updated the Forge Library entry to show icons and give better explinations.

• Removed the dedicated salvage button from the forge.

• Fixed the value of attack rate so it now counts as an upgrade properly.

• Forging should finally no longer count towards run stats.

• Quests now scrolls to the top whenever you open the quests window.

• Ivan now actually hands you his sword when you complete the quest.

• The forge now automatically equips the first piece you craft for a slot.

• Core counts now show at the bottom of their selection boxes.

• Added comprehensive stat tracking to the forge.

• There is now an inventory button in the forge to swap between stats and inventory.