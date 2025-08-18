 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19635724 Edited 18 August 2025 – 07:52:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
• Meeting cards now sit in the top left.
• Library is now visible during a run.
• Items that do not have an Alter-Echo now show N/A for AE Power.
• Buffed the per level chances for rarer gear on Eznorb, Nori, and Dlog Cores.
• Updated the Forge Library entry to show icons and give better explinations.
• Removed the dedicated salvage button from the forge.
• Fixed the value of attack rate so it now counts as an upgrade properly.
• Forging should finally no longer count towards run stats.
• Quests now scrolls to the top whenever you open the quests window.
• Ivan now actually hands you his sword when you complete the quest.
• The forge now automatically equips the first piece you craft for a slot.
• Core counts now show at the bottom of their selection boxes.
• Added comprehensive stat tracking to the forge.
• There is now an inventory button in the forge to swap between stats and inventory.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2940001
macOS Depot 2940002
Linux Depot 2940003
