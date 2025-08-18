Dear County Magistrates, here are the details of what’s been fixed or adjusted in version 1.4.0:

1. Fixed abnormal population fluctuations in specific scenarios

2. Resolved manual save desync after device switching

3. Corrected display errors in 【Research】interface

4. Repaired visual glitches on Memorial Arches

5. Fixed intermittent mountain texture vanishing in【Endless Mode】maps

We appreciate your continued support and patience — may your county thrive ever more smoothly!