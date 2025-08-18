If player said no to the kaledioscope before the "boatman voyage 2" the code registered that player had spent a deathcoin which caused player to get more death coins when they were defeated.
That has been fixed now!
Thank you Soleil for helping me debug this issue!
(and previous one)
Surplus deathcoins upon boatman voyage defeat - fixed
