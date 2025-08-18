 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19635635 Edited 18 August 2025 – 07:46:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
If player said no to the kaledioscope before the "boatman voyage 2" the code registered that player had spent a deathcoin which caused player to get more death coins when they were defeated.

That has been fixed now!

Thank you Soleil for helping me debug this issue!
(and previous one)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1984021
  • Loading history…
