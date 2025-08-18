 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19635404
Update notes via Steam Community
* Improved overall performance by 10% for a smoother experience
* Bosses and elites now actively reposition to gain combat advantage
* Varketh now consistently drops gold, aligning with other elite enemies
* Resolved an issue with the "Essences of the Drakelings" quest
* Fixed a typo in *Epic Kharzul's Tome of Shadows*
* Corrected the stats for *Hands of Aetherweave*
* Extended the cast range of *Battlefield Restoration*

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2241381
  Windows Depot 2241381
Linux Depot 2241382
  Linux Depot 2241382
