* Improved overall performance by 10% for a smoother experience

* Bosses and elites now actively reposition to gain combat advantage

* Varketh now consistently drops gold, aligning with other elite enemies

* Resolved an issue with the "Essences of the Drakelings" quest

* Fixed a typo in *Epic Kharzul's Tome of Shadows*

* Corrected the stats for *Hands of Aetherweave*

* Extended the cast range of *Battlefield Restoration*