Performance Fix and other bugs fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
There should be less lag now. Target lock camera should follow enemy faster. Shouldn't fall through ground or fly into air anymore. Boss Trex shouldn't be buggy and stand still anymore. Added control support for summoning raptor L1+R1 when acquired.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update