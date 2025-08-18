 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19635307 Edited 18 August 2025 – 07:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
There should be less lag now. Target lock camera should follow enemy faster. Shouldn't fall through ground or fly into air anymore. Boss Trex shouldn't be buggy and stand still anymore. Added control support for summoning raptor L1+R1 when acquired.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3646401
