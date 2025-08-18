Hi everyone,

We are so excited to tell you that Zero-Sum Heart is now available in French!

We want to give our sincere gratitude to ZHY club, particularly these following translators, for their hard work in bringing Zero-Sum Heart to life in French:

djin

Ouragan

fhkatez

Dur-714

We are in love with how these graphics look, and we are excited to bring it to a new audience:

Additional patch note for 1.0.13:

Added a credits video in French with translated lyric subtitles and translation credits

Fixed a bug in Japanese and Traditional Chinese where the gallery title and background were displayed incorrectly

(Spoilers) Fixed a bug in which the game failed to account for whether players had jumped in the lake to retrieve the bracelet when it... uh, comes up later in a certain conversation with the witch. Damn you Steam, give me back my spoiler tags in the visual editor please!

We are also going to work with our Nintendo Switch platform publishers to bring this update to our NS version as soon as possible, but that may take a little more time with working with porting and platform certification wait (Btw if you didn't know, Zero-Sum Heart is now on Nintendo Switch, featuring a deluxe version with the artbook and OST yay!)