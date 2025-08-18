 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19635292 Edited 18 August 2025 – 22:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Tacticians,

We fixed a progression-blocking bug that could occur during a boss fight in specific situations, in both the full and demo versions. The change can be found in version 0.010.025.

Patch Schedule

  • PT: 2:30 PM, Aug. 18, 2025

  • ET: 5:30 PM, Aug. 18, 2025

  • CET: 11:30, Aug. 18, 2025

  • KST: 6:30 AM, Aug. 19, 2025

We appreciate everyone that reported any bugs or issues that they came across during their gameplay. Please feel free to share your thoughts and suggestions with us on our Steam discussion boards or our Discord server.

- ODS Team

Changed files in this update

