Dear Tacticians,
We fixed a progression-blocking bug that could occur during a boss fight in specific situations, in both the full and demo versions. The change can be found in version 0.010.025.
Patch Schedule
PT: 2:30 PM, Aug. 18, 2025
ET: 5:30 PM, Aug. 18, 2025
CET: 11:30, Aug. 18, 2025
KST: 6:30 AM, Aug. 19, 2025
We appreciate everyone that reported any bugs or issues that they came across during their gameplay. Please feel free to share your thoughts and suggestions with us on our Steam discussion boards or our Discord server.
- ODS Team
Changed files in this update