Dear Tacticians,

We fixed a progression-blocking bug that could occur during a boss fight in specific situations, in both the full and demo versions. The change can be found in version 0.010.025.

Patch Schedule

PT : 2:30 PM, Aug. 18, 2025

ET : 5:30 PM, Aug. 18, 2025

CET : 11:30, Aug. 18, 2025

KST: 6:30 AM, Aug. 19, 2025

We appreciate everyone that reported any bugs or issues that they came across during their gameplay. Please feel free to share your thoughts and suggestions with us on our Steam discussion boards or our Discord server.

- ODS Team