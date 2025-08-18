 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19635285 Edited 18 August 2025 – 07:06:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

King's Strike Boon: Resolved functionality issue where the boon was not working properly
Hero Unlocking: Fixed problems preventing heroes from unlocking correctly
Boon Generation System: Corrected system issues that were causing performance lag spikes during boon generation

Balance Changes

Leo Zodiac Boss: Adjusted difficulty and mechanics for improved balance
Sagittarius Zodiac Boss: Modified encounter parameters for better gameplay experience
Virgo Zodiac Boss: Rebalanced boss mechanics and difficulty scaling

Performance Improvements

Lag Reduction: Eliminated performance spikes related to boon system processing

These balance changes should provide a more consistent and fair boss encounter experience across all Zodiac bosses.

