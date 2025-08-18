Bug FixesKing's Strike Boon: Resolved functionality issue where the boon was not working properly
Hero Unlocking: Fixed problems preventing heroes from unlocking correctly
Boon Generation System: Corrected system issues that were causing performance lag spikes during boon generation
Balance ChangesLeo Zodiac Boss: Adjusted difficulty and mechanics for improved balance
Sagittarius Zodiac Boss: Modified encounter parameters for better gameplay experience
Virgo Zodiac Boss: Rebalanced boss mechanics and difficulty scaling
Performance ImprovementsLag Reduction: Eliminated performance spikes related to boon system processing
These balance changes should provide a more consistent and fair boss encounter experience across all Zodiac bosses.
