Bug Fixes

King's Strike Boon: Resolved functionality issue where the boon was not working properly

Hero Unlocking: Fixed problems preventing heroes from unlocking correctly

Boon Generation System: Corrected system issues that were causing performance lag spikes during boon generation

Balance Changes

Leo Zodiac Boss: Adjusted difficulty and mechanics for improved balance

Sagittarius Zodiac Boss: Modified encounter parameters for better gameplay experience

Virgo Zodiac Boss: Rebalanced boss mechanics and difficulty scaling

Performance Improvements

Lag Reduction: Eliminated performance spikes related to boon system processing



These balance changes should provide a more consistent and fair boss encounter experience across all Zodiac bosses.