 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals PEAK Battlefield™ 6 THE FINALS Cyberpunk 2077
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19635215 Edited 18 August 2025 – 07:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes:
-Epa adjustment sliders correctly applied outside of the main menu
-Fixed high frame rates causing spectating to start in weird positions
-Fixed being able to bring up pause menu during ghost spectating without it closing

Changes:
-Lowered minimum deadzone setting for wheels and transmitters
-Added scale display to path editor

Changed files in this update

Depot 3484641
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link