Bug Fixes:
-Epa adjustment sliders correctly applied outside of the main menu
-Fixed high frame rates causing spectating to start in weird positions
-Fixed being able to bring up pause menu during ghost spectating without it closing
Changes:
-Lowered minimum deadzone setting for wheels and transmitters
-Added scale display to path editor
Hot fixes 0.64b
