18 August 2025 Build 19635113 Edited 18 August 2025 – 07:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Navigating to the 'Raid' hall will now always be possible once it is unlocked
- The result of a Forge Recipe will now show a preview on the anvil before forging
- Fixed a bug with the hitboxes of 'Flurry of Fists' and 'Earthquake'

Changed files in this update

Depot 2485551
