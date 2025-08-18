・All subtitles of the load screen have been replaced.
・The numerical display processing of the result mission has been changed.
・The behavior of the tactis has been changed.
・It has been changed to inoperable when the battery runs out.
・The difficulty level has been adjusted in some stages.
Update information for 8/18
Update notes via Steam Community
