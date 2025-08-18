 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19635092 Edited 18 August 2025 – 13:06:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
・All subtitles of the load screen have been replaced.

・The numerical display processing of the result mission has been changed.

・The behavior of the tactis has been changed.

・It has been changed to inoperable when the battery runs out.

・The difficulty level has been adjusted in some stages.

Changed files in this update

