18 August 2025 Build 19634951 Edited 18 August 2025 – 16:59:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 0.135 introduces new passives per what your slime is. Time to get grinding again!

Version 0.135:

** New Features **

- Soccer Ball Weapon

- Fishing Hat added (get by catching fly)

- Two-Tone slimes have elemental build up +10%

- Hologram Slimes have 10% chance to dodge attacks if attacks go through other modifiers

- Shiny Slimes generate +10% more gold

- U to toggle UI

** Bugs / Adjustments **

- added timer to powerup

- Life Blast no longer consumes HP but damage still scales with HP (True damage * current HP)

- increased overflow limit for totem buffs (likely won't hit old one anyways but still)

- added speed limit cap of 35 to still be able to play comfortably

- auto click rate increases over time

- Capped Totem bonus on rogue to +100%

- Fixed charge carryover (Big weapon code rework)

