Version 0.135 introduces new passives per what your slime is. Time to get grinding again!
Version 0.135:
** New Features **
- Soccer Ball Weapon
- Fishing Hat added (get by catching fly)
- Two-Tone slimes have elemental build up +10%
- Hologram Slimes have 10% chance to dodge attacks if attacks go through other modifiers
- Shiny Slimes generate +10% more gold
- U to toggle UI
** Bugs / Adjustments **
- added timer to powerup
- Life Blast no longer consumes HP but damage still scales with HP (True damage * current HP)
- increased overflow limit for totem buffs (likely won't hit old one anyways but still)
- added speed limit cap of 35 to still be able to play comfortably
- auto click rate increases over time
- Capped Totem bonus on rogue to +100%
- Fixed charge carryover (Big weapon code rework)
Changed files in this update