18 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Improved Caravan AI behavior

  • Reduced initial difficulty on select maps

  • Spells can now damage enemy structures

  • Fixed Fortresses incorrectly classified as non-defensive buildings

  • Corrected miscalculated upgrade bonuses

  • Fixed Alchemy Workshop skills failing to activate

  • Increased effect radius of Alchemy Workshops

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 2346412
