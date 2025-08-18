Improved Caravan AI behavior
Reduced initial difficulty on select maps
Spells can now damage enemy structures
Fixed Fortresses incorrectly classified as non-defensive buildings
Corrected miscalculated upgrade bonuses
Fixed Alchemy Workshop skills failing to activate
Increased effect radius of Alchemy Workshops
Patch v1.1.36
Update notes via Steam Community
