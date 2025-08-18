 Skip to content
18 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Polska wersja gry juz dostępna Ogromne podziękowania do Killekster'a za tłumaczenie! <3

A polish version of the game is out! Huge thanks to Killekster for taking his time to translate this! <3

Best wishes and lots of love! <3

//Mattias

