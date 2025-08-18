 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19634560
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey siblings! We’re back with another exciting update for My Desktop Sister 💻💕

This patch introduces a brand new feature: Widgets! These handy little tools will make your sister not just adorable, but also helpful in your daily life.

⚙️ Patch Notes


💡 New Feature: Widgets


  • A new Widgets menu has been added where you can toggle individual tools on and off, including Date & Time, Countdown Timer, Water Reminder, Inspirational Quotes, Mood Display, To-Do List (beta), Weekly Calendar (beta), and Game Room Designer.

🛠️ UI Update


  • The main menu layout has been adjusted to make navigation easier.

⚡ Performance


  • We are looking into optimizing overall game performance to ensure smoother interactions with your sister.

🔮 What’s Next


Expanding the widget system with more tools and polishing the beta ones.
Adding new costumes so your sister can keep dressing up in fresh styles.
We'll be introducing new minigames soon and a few surprises to make your sister even more helpful and fun. 💖

