18 August 2025 Build 19634474 Edited 18 August 2025 – 06:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone:

Thank you for all your feedback!

- Update -


Changes

  • Adjusted multiple errors in Japanese localization.
  • Fixed an error in Simplified Chinese localization.
  • Fixed an error in Traditional Chinese localization.
  • Adjusted the detection range of some small puzzles (now larger) and reduced detection time.
  • Adjusted the total duration of battles, making them faster.
  • Adjusted Fever’s time reduction bonus, making battles finish quicker.
  • Adjusted the speed of selections, making them faster.
  • Adjusted the animation speed of upgrades, item selections, and refresh frames.
  • Further increased the interaction area for dialogues!
  • Adjusted the values of some upgrades, now providing more.



(I used Google Translate, if you have any questions, please contact me.)

Liujiajun
Aug 18, 2025


[b] Welcome to follow my Steam developer homepage and social media:

ːluvː Steam Dev Page ːluvː Discord YouTube X TikTok RedNote

