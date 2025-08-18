Thank you for all your feedback!
- Update -
Changes
- Adjusted multiple errors in Japanese localization.
- Fixed an error in Simplified Chinese localization.
- Fixed an error in Traditional Chinese localization.
- Adjusted the detection range of some small puzzles (now larger) and reduced detection time.
- Adjusted the total duration of battles, making them faster.
- Adjusted Fever’s time reduction bonus, making battles finish quicker.
- Adjusted the speed of selections, making them faster.
- Adjusted the animation speed of upgrades, item selections, and refresh frames.
- Further increased the interaction area for dialogues!
- Adjusted the values of some upgrades, now providing more.
(I used Google Translate, if you have any questions, please contact me.)
Liujiajun
Aug 18, 2025
