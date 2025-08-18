- Update -

Changes

Adjusted multiple errors in Japanese localization.



Fixed an error in Simplified Chinese localization.



Fixed an error in Traditional Chinese localization.



Adjusted the detection range of some small puzzles (now larger) and reduced detection time.



Adjusted the total duration of battles, making them faster.



Adjusted Fever’s time reduction bonus, making battles finish quicker.



Adjusted the speed of selections, making them faster.



Adjusted the animation speed of upgrades, item selections, and refresh frames.



Further increased the interaction area for dialogues!



Adjusted the values of some upgrades, now providing more.



Hi everyone:Thank you for all your feedback!(I used Google Translate, if you have any questions, please contact me.)LiujiajunAug 18, 2025