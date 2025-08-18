 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19634408 Edited 18 August 2025 – 05:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Fixed: Camera movement outside the map boundaries in the Animal, Human, and Black Hole worlds
2. Improvement: Added a "Quit Game" button to the global settings
3. Improvement: Added a text prompt in the upper left corner to prevent some users from missing it

Changed files in this update

Depot 1417381
