 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals PEAK Battlefield™ 6 THE FINALS Cyberpunk 2077
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19634380 Edited 18 August 2025 – 04:59:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello all! This is patch 0.18.1 that cleans up some issues I've been having with back end flow and UI/UX. Previously, ending the latest chapters for each of our main characters was sending players occasionally to a black screen or to the main menu. Script flow has been fixed to now bring players to the credits screen once the story has finished. ːtabbycatː

Changed files in this update

Depot 2414411
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link