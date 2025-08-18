Hello all! This is patch 0.18.1 that cleans up some issues I've been having with back end flow and UI/UX. Previously, ending the latest chapters for each of our main characters was sending players occasionally to a black screen or to the main menu. Script flow has been fixed to now bring players to the credits screen once the story has finished. ːtabbycatː
0.18.1 Patch // Backend Bugs
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update