Platform Version Build ID Steam 1.0.0.20909 19634341 PlayStation 5 1.0.0.20909 01.000.006 Xbox Series X, Series S, & PC App 1.0.0.20909 1.0.20909.0

Hotfix v1.0.0.20909 Changes:

LAN warning will no longer show when loading a world in Singleplayer mode.



Fixed a major issue where the NPC optimization system was not properly functioning since the Cold Fusion release. This was particularly noticeable when multiple scientists were in multiple different sectors or zones and this should yield some improvements in framerate here, especially for hosts.



Optimized cloud rendering in Torii



Potential fix for the Torii portal not showing properly at a distance, especially under certain graphical settings.



Added several other save file types to the new save queuing system. This should resolve many issues where world, character, or other data is lost inconsistently from world saves. (PS5 users should benefit the most from this change.)



Fixed another potential softlock in Mist Reactor involving the growths around the reactor.



Today we’re dropping a smaller hotfix, mainly focused on some fixes for PlayStation 5 saving issues and other optimizations.. If you are experiencing crashes or other issues and have any third-party mods installed (such as those found at NexusMods), please try uninstalling the mods before attempting to run the game again.You may want to completely clear your files and reinstall the game, as there’s been cases where an uninstalled mod still leaves some sneaky files behind.Please update your game and servers when you get a moment away from scientific study. If you’re on Steam and don't receive an update, verify your game files. Below you can see a list of all the various versions numbers, depending on your platform.If something you wanted fixed was not on here,We are looking into lots of issues, lots of reports, and plenty of opinions, too! We will be digging carefully and fixing things that we deem most critical, and then working our way through some other less critical issues. Criticality is determined by the number of people experiencing an issue, the impact it has on gameplay (e.g. visual bugs get much lower priority), and things that disrupt the fun in a harmful way. Thanks for reaching out to us with issues (and opinions!)See you again soon, scientists.Onward to science!