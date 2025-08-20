What's up fellows!

I hope you've been enjoying Toy Town Mayhem, but you see, we sort of left out a major group of people.

Those people are called women of course, and are pretty cool.

Prior to this update, we only had one female face in Toy Town.

However we realized this was pretty lame.

So we added more to Toy Town Mayhem!

The neatest part is that they have hair too! You don't have to be bald in Toy Town anymore!

(I don't know how to make hair)

Next thing!

More stuff has been added to Toy Town Mayhem, the in-game shop!

Wanna be a cowboy? Just buy the outfit in the shop! It's really cool!

To buy content you will need Tokens and a Toy Town Mayhem Account!

You'll need to buy the Tokens on an iOS device. (Steam Purchasing coming soon)

(Purchases currently cannot be processed on Android devices, Google Play is run by villians, this video explains it bit.ly/evilGooglePlay)

With the awesome power of your Toy Town Mayhem account, you'll have access to these Tokens and Outfits on ANY device you play on! Toy Town Mayhem accounts are completely free!

Anyway, what are you waiting for? Hop on Toy Town Mayhem and play the update!

As always leave a review if you're lovin the game and thank you for playing in Toy Town.

MicahTech