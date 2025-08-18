Hey Closed Beta Testers! We've just released a 13 MB update for the 2.9.2 Beta. This might be the final one before we go gold... who knows?
🔧 General Updates
\[DEV] Adjusted some mapcycles and removed maps not included in the game anymore.
\[DEV] Fixed "Draw called" messages spamming the console.
Added a new killsound.
🌐 User Interface
\[DEV] Deactivated Domination Control Point nametags.
\[DEV] Increased the vertical gap ("line height") a little further on the kill-feed.
🎮 Gameplay
Removed the creaTive Deathmatch gamemode.
Capturing a control point in Domination now adds to the team's score every second.
You no longer score points for killing enemies in Capture the Flag and Domination.
Added the GOAT gamemode.
You have only the 9mmAR and the Sniper Rifle, but you only have 1 point of health until you kill someone. Play wisely.
Unrecognised gamemodes now appear as "Unknown" instead of "Half-Life".
Changed files in this update