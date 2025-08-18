 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19634103 Edited 18 August 2025 – 04:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Closed Beta Testers! We've just released a 13 MB update for the 2.9.2 Beta. This might be the final one before we go gold... who knows?

🔧 General Updates

  • \[DEV] Adjusted some mapcycles and removed maps not included in the game anymore.

  • \[DEV] Fixed "Draw called" messages spamming the console.

  • Added a new killsound.

🌐 User Interface

  • \[DEV] Deactivated Domination Control Point nametags.

  • \[DEV] Increased the vertical gap ("line height") a little further on the kill-feed.

🎮 Gameplay

  • Removed the creaTive Deathmatch gamemode.

  • Capturing a control point in Domination now adds to the team's score every second.

  • You no longer score points for killing enemies in Capture the Flag and Domination.

  • Added the GOAT gamemode.

    • You have only the 9mmAR and the Sniper Rifle, but you only have 1 point of health until you kill someone. Play wisely.

  • Unrecognised gamemodes now appear as "Unknown" instead of "Half-Life".

