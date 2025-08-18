Here are the notes for the weekly update for Hogen

Dialogue Transcript

The dialogue menu has been updated to have a new "Previous" button. Pressing it or the speech bubble button next to the pause button will open the dialogue transcript. This will show all dialogue that you have seen or skipped. So now if you get a little forgetful, you can always check!

Fixes

-fixed typo on Yoink card

As always, if you encounter any problems, bugs, or just want to give feedback, you can reach me via the the discord or via Steam comments. I'll be looking!