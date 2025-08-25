 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19634038 Edited 25 August 2025 – 17:39:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added Steam integration. Unfortunately adding support for Steam achievements will launch with chapter 4 after due to some missing localization text still needed.

  • Steam SDK integration
  • Steam overlay support
  • Steam cloud save support

