- Steam SDK integration
- Steam overlay support
- Steam cloud save support
Steam Integration Support
Update notes via Steam Community
Added Steam integration. Unfortunately adding support for Steam achievements will launch with chapter 4 after due to some missing localization text still needed.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update